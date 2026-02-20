Arunachal: Fire Safety Demo Marks Statehood Day in Lower Subansiri

ZIRO- A fire safety demonstration conducted by the Police Department, Ziro, emerged as a key highlight of the 40th Statehood Day celebration of Arunachal Pradesh in Lower Subansiri district, aimed at sensitising the public on emergency preparedness and precautionary measures.

The demonstration showcased essential firefighting techniques and safety protocols, drawing attention from students, officials and members of the public gathered at the District Secretariat. Officials said the initiative reflected growing emphasis on public safety awareness during major public events.

The celebration was graced by MLA of Ziro-Hapoli, Hage Appa, who unfurled the National Flag and received a Guard of Honour. A band display by Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya students added colour to the ceremony, while cultural performances by students from various institutions highlighted the region’s rich traditions and heritage.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA reflected on four decades of Arunachal Pradesh’s progress since attaining statehood in 1987, highlighting developments in infrastructure, healthcare, tourism, women empowerment and green energy initiatives. He also emphasised the need to balance development with preservation of indigenous culture and environmental sustainability.

The programme also witnessed the release of “Birds of Ziro,” a pocket guide featuring 119 bird species, prepared by the Hapoli Forest Division in collaboration with the Birding Club, Ziro, to promote conservation awareness and local language preservation.

Earlier, exhibition stalls were inaugurated in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Mrs Oli Perme and other dignitaries, showcasing government schemes and local products by Self-Help Groups under the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Awards for the cleanest villages of the district were also presented, reinforcing the spirit of community participation under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The celebration concluded with participation from public representatives, administrative officers, teachers, students and local residents, reflecting a strong sense of unity and pride on the occasion.