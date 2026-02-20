Leaders Extend Statehood Day Wishes to Arunachal, Mizoram

NEW DELHI- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers on Friday extended greetings to the people of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of their Statehood Days, highlighting the cultural richness, natural beauty and contributions of both northeastern states to India’s development.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister described Mizoram as a state known for its striking natural landscapes and vibrant cultural traditions. He noted that the strong community spirit and gracious nature of its people reflect values of kindness and compassion, while the state’s heritage expressed through music and traditions continues to inspire. He expressed hope that Mizoram would achieve new milestones of progress in the years ahead.

Extending wishes to Arunachal Pradesh, Modi said the state’s majestic landscapes and extraordinary cultural diversity symbolise harmony between tradition and nature. He praised the industrious spirit of its people and their role in strengthening national progress, adding that the state’s diverse tribal heritage enriches India’s cultural fabric. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Arunachal Pradesh would continue to advance on the path of development.

Extending greetings to the people of the state Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, wrote “On the momentous occasion of the 40th Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all my sisters and brothers of the state. From our dawn-lit mountains to the vibrant valleys, we celebrate four decades of peace, progress, and our rich and unique cultural identity.

As we mark this historic milestone, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to the guiding principles of ‘Seva, Sushasan and Sahyog’ as we move forward towards building a Viksit Arunachal. Together, let us continue to preserve our heritage while striving to reach new heights of growth, prosperity, and inclusive development.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed greetings, wishing for Arunachal Pradesh’s continued growth while preserving its cultural heritage and natural endowments. In his message to Mizoram, he wished the people peace, prosperity and sustained progress.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju marked the occasion by recalling Arunachal Pradesh’s journey from NEFA to Union Territory status in 1972 and eventual statehood in 1987, describing it as a testament to resilience and determination.

He expressed hope that the state would move forward with unity and success. For Mizoram, Rijiju praised its vibrant culture and unity, wishing for harmony and continued development.

The messages from national leaders underscored the significance of the northeastern region in India’s overall growth, highlighting optimism for sustained development, cultural preservation and prosperity in both states.