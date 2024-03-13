Arunachal: Indian Army Conducts Medical Camp at Hayuliang

ANJAW- Indian Army organised a free medical camp at Hayuliang, Anjaw District in Arunachal Pradesh on 12th and 13th March 2024 to provide comprehensive medical check ups and distribute essential medicines to the local populace. A blood donation camp was also organised in which the local youth participated with great zeal.

The initiative garnered enthusiastic participation from individuals across all age groups, wherein 717 villagers including 184 men, 268 women, 211 children and 54 senior citizens benefited from the medical camp.

Interactive sessions were also conducted to educate the villagers on the importance of timely medication to avoid prolonged treatment of diseases, hygiene practices, prevailing lifestyle diseases and addressing any queries they had regarding healthcare.

Doctors and specialists from the Indian Army, Border Roads Task Force and Arunachal Pradesh state health department to include Gynecologists’, Dentists and ENT specialists provided prompt medical advice and treatment to villagers who were deprived of these medical facilities due to remoteness of these locations.

The programme was in continuation with the Indian Army’s efforts to enhance mutual trust, harmony and peaceful association with the local populace, ensure a healthy environment and also raise awareness on the medical requirements of underprivileged inhabitants of remote villages of Hayuliang.

A blood donation camp was also organised with the help of Department of Pathology, Tezu wherein 30 units of blood were voluntarily donated by Indian Army soldiers and local youth thereby living upto the motto of ‘Donate Blood and Save Lives’.

The locals conveyed their gratitude and appreciation to the Indian Army for undertaking the initiative for the society and urged to bring similar public benefiting projects in Anjaw District. The villagers particularly benefited from the Gynecologists’, Dentist and ENT and expressed their thankfulness to Indian Army.