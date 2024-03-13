Arunachal: Taba Tedir lays foundation stone for EMRS at Comp

KORA- The foundation stone for an Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Comp under Kora circle of Keyi Panyor District was laid by local MLA and Minister Education and Cultural Affairs Taba Tedir in presence of DC Vivek H.P, ADC Yachuli Suraj Gurung, ZPM Joram Elyu, HoD’s and public here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Tedir said the project had been in the pipeline for quite a long time and it got sanctioned after four years of long wait. ‘Each District is supposed to have an EMRS to groom our young tribal children.

In fact, every block with more than fifty percent ST population is supposed to have an EMRS, said Tedir, while adding ‘with the double engine BJP Govt.at the Centre and the State, I don’t see any reason in the school being functional in two years time’, he said.

Meanwhile, to operationalize the 47 crore model school timely, Tedir directed the executing agency Telecommunications Consultants India Limited, a New Delhi based firm to station their men and material at the site 24X7 to complete the project timely.

DC Keyi Panyor Vivek H.P said land acquisition should not be an issue and the school should be made functional within the given time frame in the interest of the children of the District.

Funded by the Ministry of Tribal affairs, Govt.of India, the Eklavya Model Residential School are set up in states and union territories under Article 275 (1) of the Constitution of India which mandates free education to ST children from class six to twelve in residential set up.

EMRS are supposed to be at par with the Navodaya Vidyalayas and will have special facilities for preserving the local art and culture besides providing training in sports and skill development. There are currently ten EMRS in Arunachal Pradesh.