Arunachal

Arunachal: Horticulture Awareness & Input Distribution Programme Empowers Farmers in Kidphyel under Vibrant Village Programme

The event witnessed active participation from Gaon Buras, PRI members, public leaders, horticulture staff, and local farmers.

Last Updated: 21/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Horticulture Awareness & Input Distribution Programme Empowers Farmers in Kidphyel under Vibrant Village Programme

KYIDPHEL/TAWANG-  Horticulture Awareness cum Input Distribution Programme was organised today at Kidphyel, Tawang, under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP), a flagship initiative of the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), a centrally sponsored scheme.

The event aimed to promote organic horticulture practices, build awareness about sustainable farming methods, and provide farmers with essential horticulture input kits to enhance productivity and improve income.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The programme was graced by Assistant Commissioner, Kidphyel, Mrs. Tsering Chedon, as the Chief Guest.

Also Read- Horticulture Awareness and Input Distribution Programme under Vibrant Village Programme held in Tawang

She  stressed horticulture as a sustainable and perennial source of livelihood. She encouraged farmers to adopt climate-suited fruit plants, practice group farming for better marketing, and utilize government schemes under VVP. She also directed the District Horticulture Officer to ensure proper training of staff for guiding farmers.

Safior Rahman (DHO, Tawang), explained health, environmental, and economic benefits of organic farming, with demonstrations on organic manure, pesticides, fungicides, bactericides, virucides, and fertilizers.

Tenzin Monpa (Senior Public Leader), addressed farmers in Hindi and the local dialect, motivating them to maximize use of distributed inputs.

Also Read-  ITBP’s First-Ever Procurement of Local Organic Produce Marks Historic Day in Lohit

Keertika Kashyap (District Development Consultant, NABARD), highlighted farm-based programmes and assured support in capacity building and skill development.

Thutan Nima (Rep. of Hon’ble MLA, 2-Tawang AC), urged efficient utilization of government-provided resources.

Koncho Gyatso (SDHO), delivered the welcome address, outlining departmental schemes under VVP.

The highlight of the programme was the distribution of horticultural input kits to 72 farm families, including:

  • Vegetable seed kits (12 hybrid varieties each)
  • Liquid organic manure kits
  • Organic pesticides & fungicides
  • Organic bactericides
  • Organic granular manure
  • Sprayers

These kits were symbolically handed over by the Chief Guest and dignitaries, reaffirming the government’s commitment to sustainable horticulture and rural empowerment.

The event witnessed active participation from Gaon Buras, PRI members, public leaders, horticulture staff, and local farmers. Collectively, the initiative marked a significant step towards climate-resilient, organic, and profitable farming, setting a path for long-term horticultural prosperity in Kidphyel Block.

Tags
Last Updated: 21/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Pre-Hospital Care Saves Lives in 108 Ambulance at Kra Dadi

Arunachal: Pre-Hospital Care Saves Lives in 108 Ambulance at Kra Dadi

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Celebrates 50 Years of Democratic Legacy

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Celebrates 50 Years of Democratic Legacy

Arunachal: DIET Naharlagun Launches Phase-II Orientation on NCF-FS 2022 for Pre-Primary Teachers

Arunachal: DIET Naharlagun Launches Phase-II Orientation on NCF-FS 2022 for Pre-Primary Teachers

Arunachal: Yupia Hosts 1st Quarter DTFI Meeting & MR Campaign Orientation Ahead of Statewide Rollout

Arunachal: Yupia Hosts 1st Quarter DTFI Meeting & MR Campaign Orientation Ahead of Statewide Rollout

Arunachal: Retired ADC Tasong Mibang Passes Away at 68; APCSOA and Lower Siang Administration Condole Demise

Arunachal: Retired ADC Tasong Mibang Passes Away at 68; APCSOA and Lower Siang Administration Condole Demise

Arunachal: Awareness Training on Natural Farming Conducted in Tawang to Promote Sustainable Agriculture

Arunachal: Awareness Training on Natural Farming Conducted in Tawang to Promote Sustainable Agriculture

Arunachal: Former CM Gegong Apang Opposes Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Arunachal: Former CM Gegong Apang Opposes Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Arunachal: Major Fire Devastates 7 houses in Tirap’s Lazu Village

Arunachal: Major Fire Devastates 7 houses in Tirap’s Lazu Village

Arunachal: Mogto Futsal Arena Inaugurated at Serjong Village

Arunachal: Borguli Overtakes Silluk to Become Cleanest Village of Mebo Sub-Division

Arunachal: Borguli Overtakes Silluk to Become Cleanest Village of Mebo Sub-Division

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button