Arunachal Guv urges Centre for infra devpt along India-China border

SHILLONG- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Saturday requested the Centre to initiate measures for the development of infrastructure along the India-China border in the state.

The governor, speaking at the inaugural day of the 69th plenary of the North East Council (NEC) at Shillong under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, pointed out that better road infrastructure is necessary for the state with difficult terrain and high mountains.

During the last couple of years, the Centre has assisted the state in this direction but a lot more is to be done for the improvement of infrastructure along the India- China border.

Brig (Retd) Mishra highlighted the need for funds to construct foot suspension bridges at remote places to improve the mobility of Army jawans and civilians.

He requested Shah, also the NEC chairman, to continue providing necessary help for the development of Arunachal Pradesh.( source- PTI )