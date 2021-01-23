Arunachal: Bogong and Bosing Banggo to regulate open cattle grazing

PASIGHAT: Concerned over the open cattle grazing and its losses in term of agricultural and farming benefits, the people of Bogong and Bosing Banggo here have decided to regulate the open cattle grazing in a meeting held at Tigra-Murbuk community hall today which was chaired by Kaling Dai, former Zila Parishad Chairperson of East Siang District attended by Gaon Burahs, senior citizen and elected public representatives of several villages under these two Banggos.

In the meeting, various resource persons elaborated and explained the better side of cattle regulation as open cattle grazing systems has been a major loss to farming communities of these two Banggos due to which farmers here never received major production benefits from agriculture despite agriculture being the primary source of income for majority of population dependant on agriculture and farming. Several speakers were of the view to identify and earmark a new location to be fenced by barbed wires for Mithun, semi-domestic animals.

“At present the Mithuns of Bogong and Bosing Bannggos and nearby villages are grazing at Partung, Reserve Forest areas under Pasighat RF of Pasighat Forest Division and if forest department in future no more allows open Mithun grazing inside the RF we will have no option but will have to shift out our Mithuns. Hence we need to identify a new grazing ground for Mithun for permanent solution of the problem as regulating the Mithuns would also save open agriculture”, suggested one of the speakers.

In the meeting, regulation of cattle like cows, goats and pigs were also discussed so that open agriculture could be encouraged among the farming communities. The second and final meeting of the same subject will be held in February, informed Ogam Mengu, ZPM Bogong-II.