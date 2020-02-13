Arunachal Guv, CM extend Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi greetings

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, have extended Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi festival greetings which is celebrated by Singpho tribe.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) extended his heartiest greetings to the people of the State, especially Singpho brethrens on the auspicious occasion of Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi. He expressed his hope that the sacred occasion will usher in harmonious coexistence and socio-cultural growth of our rich traditions.

In his message to the people, the Governor said that Singpho mythology has it that the Singphos are the descendent of Shapawng Yawng. Accordingly, Shapawang Yawng Manau Poi festival is celebrated in the memory of the community’s ancestor Shapawng Yawng. Our Singphos seek blessing of their forbears and the creator of the world ‘Mathum Matha’ through ritualistic ceremonies, dances, cultural programmes, group feasts, literary activities and interactive sessions during this festival. These events have become proven medium of preserving our heritage, he said.

The Governor called upon the Singpho elders and the youth alike to promote this event in the State and abroad, to further strengthen their culture and carry it forward to cement the bondings in their fold,.

On this auspicious occasion, I join my Singpho brethren in offering prayers to Shapawng Yawng to bless each one of us with peace, progress and prosperity, the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi.

In a message here this evening he wished members of the Singpho community and lauded their endeavours in preserving thew rich cultural heritage, which he claimed is one of the most colourful in the country.

“I join my Singpho brethren in celebrating Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi that has been an epitome in fostering social relations and communication which leads to unity among the people,” he said.

Taking the opportune moment, the Chief Minister also drew attention of the people, especially youths towards the harmful effects of addiction.

He urged the youths to solemnly pledge on the holy occasion to shun addiction and become contributing citizens of the state and the country.

“Along with all communities of our beautiful Arunachal, may our Singpho brothers and sisters too prosper. My prayers on this auspicious occasion,” Khandu added.–