Arunachal: Major plantation drive along Siang river at Borguli to be held on Feb 15

Pasighat By Maksam Tayeng

A major plantation drive to be held on 15th February along the riverbank of Siang river at Borguli, which is one of the most affected village from flooding Siang river.

To make this programme success, and to create public awareness , a meeting was held today evening at Borguli village.

Several hectares of land along left bank of Siang have been washed away by erosion of flooding Siang River during monsoon season.

The renown Forest Man of India, Jadav Payeng an environmental activist and forestry worker from Jorhat, Assam and much revered member of the Bugun indigenous group, Indi Glow who is also known for his conservation-and community-friendly eco-tourism business at Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary in West Kameng District are gracing the day as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour.

After plantation programme a public awareness meeting will also be held at Borguli community hall on importance of forest and its plantation to stop or minimize soil erosion”, said Obang Tayeng, Director, Information and Public Relation, Government of Arunachal Pradesh who is spearheading the programme.

The much needed plantation programme is being organized by an organizing committee of Borguli village headed by Gaon Burah, Nogen Yirang under the aegis of Siang Eco-system Environment Protection and Nurtured Group (SEEANG) which is intensively working for flood protection works along Lower Mebo flood affected villages since couple of years ago.

“The programme is aimed to create more public awareness on the need of massive plantation along the bank of Siang River as a shield or protection from flooding Siang river”, informed SEEANG President, Yemling Tayeng and Secretary General, Group Captain retired Mohonto Pangging.

We request and appeal each and everyone from Siang flood affected areas to witness the event and learn from the plantation ideas from visiting invitees like Jadav Payeng and Indi Glow, added Tayeng and Pangging.