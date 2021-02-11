Arunachal Guv, CM convey Losar greetings

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday extended greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the festive occasion of Losar, the New Year festival of the Buddhist community.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has conveyed his warm greetings to the people of the State for a happy and prosperous year ahead on the joyous occasion of Losar. He expressed his hope that Losar, the New Year festival of the Buddhist community, will usher-in peace and prosperity in the State.

In his message, the Governor said that as per the belief of the Buddhist brethren Losar Festival wipes out all the evils and negativity for the entire year. This festivity motivates us to look ahead with hope to realize our dreams and aspirations in the New Year. Let us start the year with a progressive vision, new strength, renewed zeal and celebrate this Festival, in the aroma of burning incense, in a befitting manner with colourful ceremony, prayers, songs and folk dance.

May the festivity of this year’s Losar bring pleasure, peace and protection from COVID 19 in the society, the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his best and greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Losar, the new year festival of the Monpas that begins Friday.

“A very happy Losar, first day of the Wood Iron Ox year of 2148,” wished Khandu in a message this evening.

“Let’s close out the old year and bid goodbye to all its bad aspects and negativities and invite all good, auspicious things into our homes and our lives,” he added.

Buddhists mark the festival as a victory of good over evil and it is celebrated with religious fervour to ward off evil spirits and welcome the New Year with hope and joy.

“I pray Lord Buddha on this holy occasion to bestow our people with good health and prosperity. Let this year be the end of the Corona pandemic and all sentient beings live in peace and harmony with nature,” the Chief Minister said in the message.