Arunachal: Governor takes up Bio-Toilet initiative

ITANAGAR- Dr. Soumya Chatterjee, a scientist from the Defence Research Laboratory (DRL), Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Assam called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 12th January 2021. Dr. Chatterjee gave a PowerPoint Presentation about the latest technologies developed by DRL in bio-toilets and briefed about various types of bio toilets developed by DRL, DRDO suitable for various terrains, including high altitudes, hill areas and plain regions.

The Governor appreciated the scientific achievement of the DRDO and suggested for construction of bio-toilets in Arunachal Pradesh. He reiterated that such a proactive role of DRDO will promote Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s national cleanliness campaign of ‘Swachh Bharat’ Abhiyan.

The Governor, who has been one of the torch bearers in conducting and participating in cleanliness drives, emphasised on promoting bio-toilets for maintaining the pristine environment of the State. He said that without a proper toilet system, the sludge of toilets reaches the streams and rivers which results in water pollution and spread of diseases.

The Governor requested the DRL, DRDO, Tezpur to launch a pilot programme by installing some bio-toilets in the extended complex near lower Birup Colony, Itanagar so that other citizens in the State can also adopt such innovative projects.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh, who has been carrying out cleanliness campaigns in RGU Campus was present in the meeting.