Arunachal: ‘ Fall Army Worm ‘ Infestation in Maize around Leparada District

From the past four-year ICAR, Basar have reported incidence of FAW and suggest that the next couple of monsoon months are critical time.

Last Updated: May 30, 2023
Arunachal: 'Fall Army Worm' Infestation in Maize around Leparada District

BASAR-  Scientist found ‘ Fall Army Worm ‘  popularly known as FAW Infestation in Maize field in sveral villages of Leparada District, which is a threat for crops.

In a survey conducted by Scientist of ICAR, Basar and KVK, west Siang in maize field from May 27th to 30th 2023 it was found that incidence of fall army worm (FAW) in maize fields at Soi, Pagi, Gori, and Bam villages of Leparada district was greater than 75% destroying more than 50% of the standing crop.

The incident of FAW is favourable in high rainfall, increased cloud cover, and cold temperatures which may cause an outbreak since they favour the insect’s capacity to hatch. From the past four-year ICAR, Basar have reported incidence of FAW and suggest that the next couple of monsoon months are critical time.

Thus, scientists of ICAR Basar FAW as an endemic pest. The farmers in the Leparada district must therefore pay close attention to this endemic pest that damages maize crop at early stage and reduces potential yield.

Hence farmers are advised to take immediate control with the need-based spray of Emamectin benzoate 5 percent SG (0.4 g per litre water) or spinosad 45 percent SC (0.3 ml per litre water) at 10 days intervals.

As well as installl FAW pheromone traps @ 15 per acre for mass trapping, and to put some sand with ash (9:1) into whorls of maize plants in the field.

