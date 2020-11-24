Arunachal: Engineer arrested under POCSO Act allegedly for raping a minor

SEPPA: An assistant Engineer of PWD from Bameng division in East Kameng has been arrested on November 21 for allegedly for raping a minor. Said an police official.

Seppa Women Police station OC Sunita Nabam inform that based on a complaint and physical appearance of a minor who is a domestic help with an assistant engineer under Bameng Division of PWD residing at Seppa a case under POCSO Act has been registered.

The case was registered against one Tamik Makcha for allegedly committing the crime against the minor. The minor is around 14 years and was at the resident of the engineer as a domestic help. The OC said.

He allege accused is under four days police custody and again produced before the court on November 26 and accordingly information has been passed to the department concern. OC said.

The victims has been handed over the child protection unit, child line and child welfare committee and accordingly the parents of the victims has been informed. OC Sunita Nabam further added.