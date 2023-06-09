Arunachal: DC Papum Pare holds coordination meeting with Principals and HMs

YUPIA- Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu chaired a coordination meeting of all the Principals , headmasters, field functionaries (BEO/BRCC/CRCC) and the Education department officials at the ZPC Conference Hall, Yupia on Friday to examine the poor performance in the recently concluded CBSE examinations and to draw a tangible solution for the future.

Following discussions, the Head of Schools termed ‘the lack of discipline and sincerity amongst the students, poor foundational education of a child at primary and elementary level, Lack of motivation from parents to their ward, shortage of subject teachers, inaction by the higher authority in checking non-performing teachers despite submission of written complaint by the HoS, non substitution of teachers against the teachers on earned leave and maternity Leave, transfer and posting of teachers at mid of the session as the main few reasons for the poor performance of the students.

The Head of Schools also emphasized on the need to mandatorily implement and appoint Vocational subject teachers of Tour and Travel (TT) and Information and communication technology (IT) to minimize fail percentage, strictly regulate the passing pattern of APSB Examination and construct the infrastructural gaps like hostels and boundary walls.

Addressing the educators, DC Shri Cheechung Chukhu said that “the teachers are given a high pedestal in our society and therefore their responsibility towards creating a pool of educated and responsible citizens increases manifolds.”

Speaking about disciplining the students the DC added that “The teachers have to discipline first, to teach discipline to the students”.

He further advised all the attendees to conduct regular parent teacher meetings at schools and sought cooperation from the parents and communities for improving the education scenario of their respective areas.

He also urged the Head of Schools to submit the issues pertaining to the school to the DDSE in written , which shall be endorsed to the higher authority for corrective interventions.

DDSE Shri T.T.Tara said that , “ Shifting the blame to the parents and students alone for the dismal results is uncalled for. The teachers are also part of the failure as they do not work up to the expectations and are equally responsible for the poor performance of students. “

“Punctuality, dedication and sincerity of teachers are vital for improving the quality of child and thus every teacher must introspect and work to inculcate these habits.” he added.

He also call upon all the field functionaries (BEO/BRCC/CRCCs) of districts to remain proactive in mitigating the degrading quality of education in their respective jurisdiction.

Ms. Tang Moromi, DPC (ISSE) presented Power Point Presentation (PPT) on various schemes being implemented along with CBSE Results of last five (05) years.

Among others Shri Sendo Lombi, Principal, GHSS Sagalee, Shri Amin Lego, Principal GHSS Balijan, Shri T.T.Tara, Principal GHSS Kimin, Ms. Aisana Tang, VP GHSS Doimukh,Shri Nabam Doria, HM GSS Leporiang, Shri Tasso Tale, HM GSS Basarnello, Shri Gyamar Tazap, HM Banderdewa, Shri Pani Taba, HM Mengio, Shri Kara Putulee, BRCC Kimin and officials of education department attended the coordination meeting.