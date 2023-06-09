Arunachal: Mein pays obeisance to Veer Birsa Munda on his 123rd Death Anniversary at Lekang in Namsai

LEKANG- The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein today attended the 123rd Death Anniversary of Dharti Abba Bhagwan Veer Birsa Munda, also commemorated as “Saheed Diwas”. It was organised by the All Adivasi Community of Arunachal Pradesh (AACAP) Namsai district committee at Kumari village in Lekang Circle, Namsai. Mein along with others present offered floral homage to the legendary leader who fought for the rights of the Adivasi community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the programme as Chief Guest, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasised on the courage and sacrifice made by the great Birsa Munda, inspiring millions of Indians to this day. Mein acknowledged that he is a symbol of tribal unification and his bravery & sacrifice is an inspiration for all of us. His fight for the rights of Tribal people and their freedom made a significant contribution towards freedom struggle and brought nation-wide recognition to the participation of tribal people in the freedom movement. Acknowledging the magnitude of the contributions made by the valiant freedom fighter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared his birth anniversary which falls on 15th November to be commemorated as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’.

While speaking about the Munda revolt for the rights of the tribal community, Mein also reflected upon the tribal wars fought by the people of Arunachal Pradesh; mainly the Anglo-Khamti War or the Khamti rebellion of 1839, the Anglo-Abor War stretching from 1858 up till 1912 in four major incidents and the Anglo-Wancho War or the Ninu Massacre of 1875. Mein mentioned that the research scholars have identified 220 Unsung Heroes, Martyrs and Freedom Fighters in Arunachal Pradesh so far.

The Dy CM expressed his appreciation to the Adivasi community for their hospitality during the programme and as a sign of respect, he also donned a traditionally designed Dhoti presented to him by the Adivasi community at the event.

Birsa Munda was an Indian tribal freedom fighter of the Munda tribe, who spearheaded the tribal religious millenarian movement during India’s fight for independence. The legendary figure achieved martyrdom at the age of 25 years on June 9, 1900 and every year on this day, his death anniversary is commemorated across the nation as Shaheed Diwas.

The occasion was also graced by MP (Lok Sabha) Arunachal – East Tapir Gao, MLA 47th Namsai (ST) Assembly Constituency, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA 48th Lekang (ST) Assembly Constituency Jummum Ete Deori, Namsai District President, Chow Sujana Namchoom, ZPC Namsai Nang Urmila Mancheykhun among others.