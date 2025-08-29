Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Launches Athlete Empowerment Scheme, Distributes ₹2.49 Cr to 411 Sportspersons on National Sports Day

ITANAGAR- On the occasion of National Sports Day, celebrated in memory of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh organised a grand programme at the State Legislative Convention Hall, Itanagar.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu distributed ₹2.49 crore as cash incentives to 411 sportspersons, including para-athletes, who brought laurels to the state at state, national, and international levels.

Over the years, the state government has already extended ₹7.1 crore to 940 athletes, reaffirming its commitment to promoting sports and empowering youth.

A major highlight of the event was the launch of the Chief Minister’s Athlete Coaching & Empowerment Scheme (CMAces)—formerly known as the CM’s Meritorious Sportsperson Scholarship. The scheme has been renamed and broadened to provide coaching, training, and holistic support to nurture the champions of tomorrow.

“We aim not only to reward achievements but also to provide opportunities for growth, training, and holistic support,” – said CM Pema Khandu.

Paying tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, CM Khandu urged sportspersons to draw inspiration from his legacy of discipline and excellence. He also credited the success of Indian athletes in recent Olympics and international tournaments to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting flagship programmes like the Fit India Movement and Khelo India Mission.

CM Khandu shared that Arunachal athletes have won nearly 1,100 medals at zonal, national, and international levels since 2016. He lauded their performance and assured continued government support.

Key achievements and infrastructure highlights:

58 Khelo India Centres established across the state

19 multipurpose indoor halls built

1 synthetic athletic track and the 15,000-capacity Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium at Yupia completed

4 new national-level stadiums and DK Badminton Academy (20,700 sq.m.) at Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy under construction

14 badminton halls (two-court each) and 10 futsal grounds in progress

Upcoming permanent State Sports Academy complex at Miao

The state’s Sports Policy also ensures 5% reservation in government jobs and 10% in the Police Department for sportspersons. To further encourage inclusivity, CM Khandu proposed the idea of holding State Para Games in line with the biennial State Games.

On this occasion, coaches of meritorious athletes were also felicitated.

The event was attended by DyCM Chowna Mein, Speaker Tesam Pongte, Dy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, MP Tapir Gao, Education Minister Pasang D. Sona, Sports Minister Kento Jini, Advisor Zingnu Namchoom, and other dignitaries.

With these initiatives, Arunachal Pradesh is fast emerging as a hub for sporting excellence in the Northeast, setting the foundation for a stronger sporting future.