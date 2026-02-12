Arunachal Pushes Adventure Sports on Global Stage

TAWANG- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday flagged off the second edition of the Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Championship at the Tawangchu River, bringing together more than 100 participants from across India and overseas for a high-altitude adventure sporting event.

Addressing athletes and officials, Khandu, who serves as the Chief Patron of the championship, welcomed the participants and acknowledged the efforts of the Arunachal Olympic Association, Arunachal Kayaking & Canoeing Association (AKCA), Indian Kayaking & Canoeing Association (IKCA), and other partners in organising the event.

He also highlighted the presence of Bilquis Mir, India’s first female Olympic jury member in kayaking and canoeing, describing her participation as an inspiration for young athletes aspiring to compete at international levels.

Emphasising the state’s natural advantages, the chief minister noted that Arunachal Pradesh’s rivers offer strong potential for kayaking and canoeing. Referring to a proposal by AKCA to develop five river basins as training hubs, he said the state government would examine the plan in coordination with technical teams and national associations to expand training infrastructure.

Kayaking and canoeing remain relatively new sports in the state, with the Arunachal Kayaking & Canoeing Association formed only last year. Khandu said the sporting landscape of Arunachal Pradesh has transformed significantly over the past decade, citing improved performance at national competitions.

According to him, the state currently ranks second in the Northeast after Manipur in the 38th National Games standings and has secured over 1,000 medals at national and international levels in the past ten years.

The chief minister also congratulated local athlete Devi Dada, who won a bronze medal in the Kayak Cross event at the 38th National Games, calling her achievement a milestone for emerging adventure sports disciplines in the state.

Highlighting the link between sports and tourism, Khandu said international events such as the Tawangchu championship could boost local economic activity while positioning Tawang as a global adventure sports destination.

He announced that the state government has officially included the championship in the annual calendar of the Department of Youth Affairs & Sports and would explore corporate and CSR partnerships to scale it up further.

Officials noted that the event received support from the Indian Army, SSB, district administration, and local organisations. Cabinet Minister Kento Jini, legislators, Race Director Charanjiv Singh, AKCA President Dr. Joram Aniya and other dignitaries were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

