Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrest Man Who Shot Minor, Firearm Recovered

The boy underwent surgery, the bullet was successfully removed, and doctors have since discharged him in stable condition.

Last Updated: 29/08/2025
NAHARLAGUN-  In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy was shot near Sapna Engineering Garage at Model Village, Naharlagun, on the morning of August 27.

The victim, identified as Master Andhreaus Enduwar, had gone to meet his cousin, a mechanic at the garage, when he was allegedly shot by 35-year-old Jiten Siyum, who had brought his Mahindra Xylo (AS-16B-1999) for repair.

According to police, Siyum suddenly drew a revolver and fired at the boy, hitting him in the left hip. Initially, the accused helped shift the injured child to TRIHMS Hospital, but later absconded. The boy underwent surgery, the bullet was successfully removed, and doctors have since discharged him in stable condition.

Following the incident, Naharlagun Police registered a case (NLG/PS/Case No. 115/25) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act. A series of recoveries were made, including:

  • The seized Mahindra Xylo used by the accused.
  • Sixteen live rounds of ammunition with a holster.
  • The revolver with 5 live rounds and 1 empty cartridge, produced by the accused at the time of surrender.
  • The recovered bullet after surgery.

Police teams launched intensive raids in Naharlagun, Niti Vihar, Jollang, Papu Hills, and also coordinated with Daporijo Police to track the accused. On August 29 at around 3 PM, Jiten Siyum voluntarily surrendered before Naharlagun Police, leading to his arrest and recovery of the weapon of offence.

Superintendent of Police (ICR), Dr. Nyelam Nega, APPS, in a statement, appealed to the public not to link crime with community identity, stating:  “Crime and criminals do not belong to any community — crime is crime. Police remain committed to ensuring that justice is delivered.”

The investigation is ongoing.

