Arunachal: Likabali Hosts “Run for Girl Child” Mini Marathon

LIKABALI- On the eve of Arunachal Pradesh’s 40th Statehood Day celebrations, the Lower Siang District Administration organised a Mini Marathon titled “Run for Girl Child” at Likabali under the nationwide Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, drawing enthusiastic participation from residents across the district.

The programme was graced by Superintendent of Police Lower Siang, Gothombu Dajangju, as the Chief Guest, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Likabali Tajum Ronya, District AIDS Nodal Officer Dr Senpe Taipodia, Nodal Officer Monya Dini and other officials.

Also Read- AIGEET Releases Special Song Ahead of Statehood Day

The mini marathon was open to all and featured multiple categories, including Boys, Girls, Men and Women, encouraging wide community participation. Participants from various villages and institutions joined the run to support the message of promoting and protecting the girl child.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest emphasised the importance of empowering girls through education, sports and equal opportunities, while acknowledging the efforts of the district administration and the Department of Women & Child Development in organising the initiative.

Also Read- Spices Processing Centre Inaugurated at Yazali

Officials informed that winners from different categories will be felicitated during the 40th Statehood Day celebration scheduled for February 20 at Likabali. The event concluded with strong public participation and a renewed call for gender equality and collective responsibility towards the welfare of the girl child.