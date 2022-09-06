Arunachal: Chowna Mein reviews status of Miao to Vijoynagar PMGSY road

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the status of Miao to Vijoynagar PMGSY road in presence of RWD Minister, Honchun Ngandam and Minister of UD, Food & Civil Supplies cum local MLA, Kamlung Mosang.

“We have discussed expediting the road construction on war footing,” said Mein and informed that the deadline to complete the construction of this strategic road has been set at October 2022, so that it’s ready to be inaugurated by November 2022.

Mein assured all possible support from the State Government, he called upon the executing agencies and the contractors to expedite the construction work of the road by putting all resources together.

It was informed that the PMGSY road was sanctioned in five parts. Part I (12.50km), Part II (14.50km) and part III (34 km) works has been completed and work for part IV -Mazgaon to Gandhigram (80 km now after realignment length is 66km) and Part V (16.56 km) Gandhigram to Vijaynagar are also going to be completed by October this year.

Executing agencies have cited the difficult terrains coupled with landslides at several locations, marshy lands, unfavourable climatic conditions and short duration of working period as the main causes of the delay.

Among others, Principal Secretary Finance Dr. Sharat Chauhan, Secretary Finance Y.W.Ringu, Secretary Planning & RWD N.T.Glow, Technical Advisor K.C.Dhimole, CE PMGSY D.Nyodu, Additional Secretary planning R.K.Sharma and Director Planning Pallab Dey were present.

Commissioner Planning Prashant Lokhande, DC Changlang Sunny Singh and EE RWD (Changlang), Nyamar Rike attended the meeting through virtual mode.