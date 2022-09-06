ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Chowna Mein reviews status of Miao to Vijoynagar PMGSY road

He called upon the executing agencies and the contractors to expedite the construction work of the road by putting all resources together.

September 6, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Chowna Mein reviews status of Miao to Vijoynagar PMGSY road

ITANAGAR-   Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the status of Miao to Vijoynagar PMGSY road in presence of RWD Minister, Honchun Ngandam and Minister of UD, Food & Civil Supplies cum local MLA, Kamlung Mosang.

“We have discussed expediting the road construction on war footing,” said Mein and informed that the deadline to complete the construction of this strategic road has been set at October 2022, so that it’s ready to be inaugurated by November 2022.

Also Read- Arunachal Govt to cancel ST certificates of children born to non-tribal men

Mein assured all possible support from the State Government, he called upon the executing agencies and the contractors to expedite the construction work of the road by putting all resources together.

Related Articles

It was informed that the PMGSY road was sanctioned in five parts. Part I (12.50km), Part II (14.50km) and part III (34 km) works has been completed and work for part IV -Mazgaon to Gandhigram (80 km now after realignment length is 66km) and Part V (16.56 km) Gandhigram to Vijaynagar are also going to be completed by October this year.

Executing agencies have cited the difficult terrains coupled with landslides at several locations, marshy lands, unfavourable climatic conditions and short duration of working period as the main causes of the delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read- Arunachal Assembly adopts resolution to name Hollongi Greenfield Airport as Donyi Polo Airport

Among others, Principal Secretary Finance Dr. Sharat Chauhan, Secretary Finance Y.W.Ringu, Secretary Planning & RWD N.T.Glow, Technical Advisor K.C.Dhimole, CE PMGSY D.Nyodu, Additional Secretary planning R.K.Sharma and Director Planning Pallab Dey were present.

Commissioner Planning Prashant Lokhande, DC Changlang Sunny Singh and EE RWD (Changlang), Nyamar Rike attended the meeting through virtual mode.

Tags
September 6, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: CS wants Ziro to be a most sought after tourist destination place

Arunachal: CS wants Ziro to be a most sought after tourist destination place

September 3, 2022
RGU Scholars team reach London to research, collect archival materials related to Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh

RGU Scholars team reach London to research, collect archival materials related to Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh

September 3, 2022
Arunachal: Heavy rain hampered Search Operations for Tapi Mra & Niku Dao

Arunachal: Heavy rain hampered Search Operations for Tapi Mra & Niku Dao

September 3, 2022
Arunachal: Hardcore NSCN-IM Cadre arrested

Arunachal: Hardcore NSCN-IM Cadre arrested in Longding

September 2, 2022
Arunachal: Rastriya Poshan Maah celebrated at Ziro

Arunachal: Rastriya Poshan Maah celebrated at Ziro

September 2, 2022
Arunachal: No eviction of Chakmas, Deoris without compensation, Ministry informed NHRC

Arunachal: No eviction of Chakmas, Deoris without compensation, Ministry informed NHRC

September 2, 2022
Arunachal: State Govt has recognised Matmur Jamoh from the Adi community, as Unsung Hero

Arunachal: State Govt has recognised Matmur Jamoh from the Adi community, as Unsung Hero

September 1, 2022
Arunachal: Search Operations launched to trace missing Mountaineer Tapi Mra & Niku Dao

Arunachal: Search Operations launched to trace missing Mountaineer Tapi Mra & Niku Dao

September 1, 2022
Arunachal: Army copters ready to trace mountaineers Tapi Mra, Niku Dao

Arunachal: Army copters ready to trace mountaineers Tapi Mra, Niku Dao

August 31, 2022
Arunachal: Entrepreneurship Business Summit held at RGU

Arunachal: Entrepreneurship Business Summit held at RGU

August 31, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button