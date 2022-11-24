Arunachal: Chowna Mein conferred with Lachit Borpukan Award

GUWAHATI- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein is conferred with the prestigious Lachit Borpukan Award for the year 2022 by the Tai-Ahom Yuba Parishad in recognition of his selfless contributions for the welfare & upliftment of the society and for promotion & preservation of Tai Culture. The award was awarded to him at a function organized by the organization at Sankardev Kalakhetra in Guwahati today amidst presence of host of dignitaries.

While receiving the award, Mein expressed his gratitude to the Tai-Ahom Yuba Parishad for the recognition. He lauded the Assam Government for organizing such a massive event in the State of Assam and also in the National Capital thereby making people across the nation to recognize and know about the valiant great hero of Assam who led the Ahom Army as Commander-in-Chief and defeated the great military power of Mughals in the decisive battle of Saraighat (1671) and the battle of Ithakuli (1682) and prevented the crude forces of Mughals to conquer Assam and North East Region.

He said that Mahavir Lachit Barphukan should be recognized as a national war hero, he was the force behind unification of Assam forces and prevented not only Assam but also entire North East Region from foreign invasion. The defeat of the Mughal Army in the battle of Saraighat and Ithakuli by the Ahom Army under the leadership of Mahavir Lachit Barphukan have weaken them and prevented the further expansion of Mughal Kingdom to South East Asian Countries and to Tibet.

He further said that we have read more about the Mughal history than our own history and said that it is high time to include the history of North East Region in the CBSE syllabus so that our children read about our own history.

He advocated for cultural exchange program and symposiums for all the ethnic groups of North East Region and South East Asian Countries at Guwahati, it being the gateway to North East Region, for strengthening the people to people contact and also for creation of a Tai Tourist Circuit in the region to attract tourists from the South East Asian countries.

He further called upon the young generations to maintain the age-old cordial relations between the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Among others, Harmeet Singh, Assam Police Commissioner, Ramesh Borpatra Gohain, Retired Advocate General, Partha Sararhi Mahanta, Joint Commissioner (Kamrup Metro), Dr Jogendra Nath Phukan, Padmashree Awardee, Laboinya Kishore, IIT Professor, Dilip Gogoi, President Tai-Ahom Yuba Parishad, Central Committee and Dulal Gohain, President Organizing Committee were also present on the occasion.