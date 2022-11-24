Arunachal:  Phurpa Tsering inaugurates PWD EE Office and Gymkhana at Doimukh

DOIMUKH – Phurpa Tsering, MLA cum Advisor to the Minister PWD inaugurated the Office of the Executive Engineer PWD, Doimukh division in the presence of Tana Hali Tara MLA 14th Doimukh, Chukhu Bablu, ZPC, Sachin Rana, Deputy Commissioner, and T. Taloh ,Chief Engineer, PWD western Zone at Doimukh on Thursday.

Advisor Phurpa Tsering while expressing satisfaction on the quality of the office building urged the public to be caretakers of the assets created by the government.

On learning that there are more than 100 projects on verge of completion and awaiting inauguration in Doimukh Assembly Constituency alone Shri Phurpa Tsering added that“ The present government is pro -public and endeavours to ensure the public reap the benefits of the developmental initiatives of the government.

I am glad to know that there are more than 100 projects on verge of completion and awaiting inauguration in Doimukh Assembly Constituency alone. This paints a clear picture of the extent of developmental projects initiated by the present government in the remaining 60 Assembly Constituencies of the state .”

Doimukh HMLA Shri Tana Hali Tara said that he was happy that he could fulfil one of the long felt demand of a new office building of the PWD Doimukh division. “The Doimukh PWD Division one of the oldest divisions in the state was still housed in a dilapidated SPT Building which witnessed water logging issues during the monsoons. The new building is a welcome respite for all the employees ”he added.

Earlier Shri Phurpa Tsering also inaugurated a GYM Khana at Kolma. The Gymkhana built at a cost of Rs.8cr and executed by the PWD department houses all modern sporting facilities and equipment and also has facilities for conducting indoor sports activities.

EE, PWD, Doimukh Division Byabang Tugu, HoDs , engineers and officials of the PWD, PRI members department attended the inaugural programme.