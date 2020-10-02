ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Many cardholders are complaining of not getting PDS items properly and MNREGA banificiries reportedly are yet to receive their wages in their bank account, alleged Jamru Ruja, Kra Daadi District president of ANYA .

” We request Deputy Commissioner to instruct concerned authority to provide us detail status and distribution of PDS items and MNREGA in the district within 15 days, ” Ruja said.

The All Nyishi Youth Association( Kra Daadi District Unit) on Friday drew attention of Deputy Commissioner (DC) towards various charter of demand and problems being faced by people of the Kra-Daadi District since long. They also threatened to launch democratic movement.

Proper establishment of District headquarters at Jmain, renovation of the deplorable condition of PMGSY and PWD roads under the district, undertaking with exciting agency to construct TAH as per DPR, shifting of PWD Camp office from Ziro to Palin, shifting of PWD Jamin Division from Papu nallah to Jamin etc were few other demands placed by the organisation.

In a press conference, the ANYA district President, Jamru Ruja, said that interior PMGSY and PWD road connectivity under the district is in deplorable state even unfit to ply vehicles and made life miserable for people of the area. Some of the road like connecting district hq Jamin is in bad shape and not motorable.

“Since the inauguration of our district with it’s HQ in Jamin, in 2015, we have been observing that the infrastructure development is taking place only in Palin,” he said requesting DC to give top priority to DHQ Jamin while establishing infrastructures.

He requested the DC to sign a written agreement with the firm executing the Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) under the district as per the DPR and ensure that the construction work is carried out without disturbing the normal traffic in the existing road .

Also disclosing that People of the district especially remote Tali & Pipsorang had to travel to Ziro for officials work particularly in PWD department and also the locals of Paling area has to go all along to state capital at Naharlaugn to meet the officers of Jamin division, Ruja demanded shifting of PWD camp office functioning from Ziro and Papunallah to Palin within three months.

The Association also requested the Vodafone network service provider to improve the cellular connectivity in the district.

Meanwhile, the association has further threaten for a democratic movement if the Deputy Commissioner does not heed to the genuine demand raised which are in the greater interest of general public of the district. Ruja further said.