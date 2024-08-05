Arunachal: Candlelight peace procession held in Pasighat in demand of justice for Olip Mukherjee

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A peaceful candlelight peace procession was carried out from D. Ering Govt. Hr. Secondary School ground to Gandhi Chowk, main market on Sunday evening, demanding justice for Late Olip Mukherjee who was alleged of beaten to death by inmates and management of Serene Life Foundation Drug Rehab centre, Gumin Nagar here in Pasighat on 19th July last, a

The candlelight peace procession was carried out by the family members, well-wishers and friends of late Olip Mukherjee after obtaining proper permission from the district administration. The permission for candlelight march procession was granted by district administration to Smty Yangki Tayeng and others including mother, relatives and friends of Late Olip Mukherjee.

During the procession the people demanded justice for late Mukherjee while appealing the police authorities to book and arrest all involved directly or indirectly including taking responsible Women Against Social Evils (WASE) mothers into investigation.

People attending the peace procession shouted slogans against team WASE blaming them for taking law into hand and also alleged of working hand in glove with the rehab centre and those youths who are involved in wrong activities.

They slammed WASE of being arrogant and impulsive in handing over late Mukherjee in the rehab centre without properly verifying and checking the drug addiction history and records (if any) while stating that the deceased youth was not known of using drugs even by his family and friends.

They leveled WASE President, Yamik Dulom Darang of being partner with the alleged rehab centre and other two youths who are said to be accompanying Smty Darang during that night when late Mukherjee was dragged to the rehab centre stating that the deceased was found using drugs.

Whereas, mother of late Mukherjee, Mrs Mohimang Litin along with wife, friends and well-wishers challenged that he was not using drugs, so he did not have any history and instances of drug use before. Then how come WASE president presumed the deceased as a drug addict/user only by producing an empty tobacco box, questioning many, as WASE members are neither doctor nor police.

A friend of Mrs Mohimang Litin from Upper Siang district who often used to stay and visit Mrs Mohimang said that she too knew late Olip very well and he was a nice guy. She also made a serious allegation that the youths WASE president used during the night when they forcefully pushed the deceased in the rehab, were acting as extortionists before.

It is worth mentioning here that the WASE members have been stating in their press statements that they called and informed the mother of late Mukherjee about her son using drugs. WASE also maintained saying that the mother signed the acceptance/admission copy of her son in the rehab centre, but later the signature of mother in the admission copy was found forged and also the WASE president’s claim of her making a call to the mother of the deceased was found false (because, the caller was a male and WASE do not have any male as members). So, the clarification and statement of WASE in their defense were found to be wrong and misleading.

Accordingly, the rehab management even didn’t allow the mother to meet her son which means the deceased was put in the centre forcefully without the consent of the parent/mother. The mother was asked to deposit the fees for her son’s admission in the centre though without her consent, but later her son was found murdered/beaten to death on 19th July 2024.

Many have also alleged that the WASE president’s son supplies meat/chicken to the said rehab centre and there is a statement within WASE of rehab management transferring meat charges/costs of son in the account of WASE president. There is also an allegation within team WASE (in lower tone) of its president going around nabbing drug users and handing them over to the alleged Serene Life Foundation rehab centre without the consensus of other WASE leaders.

However, the allegation of possible linkage between WASE and rehab centre working hand in glove is a matter of proper police investigation which can be possible or speeded up only if continuous public pressures are made on the case. Else, influence of power, money and acquaintances are likely to hijack the deeper investigation in order to protect the other person/s responsible hidden behind the curtain.

The people including relatives of the deceased participating in the candle light march procession strongly stated that the WASE be also booked in the case for abating murder, as without taking/booking WASE in the case the investigation will not be completed.

The relatives of the deceased also extended their heartfelt thanks to Smty Yangki Tayeng and other well-wishers for standing in support of their son’s murder case. On the part of Yangki Tayeng, she appealed to all the general public, especially to those who de-value the life of late Mukherjee, not to differentiate on the basis of tribal and non tribal, because the importance and value of life is equal for all in the eyes of a mother.