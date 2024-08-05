Arunachal: AMCSU felicitated Meritorious students

MEBO/PASIGHAT- In an annual felicitation programme for students of Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang district organized by All Mebo Circle Students’ Union (AMCSU) on Friday, 39th Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng, gracing the occasion as Chief Guest, motivated the students to excel more in their respective careers with a focused goal, as this generation has a huge and bottleneck competition in all walk of life.

Tayeng was speaking to the students and youths as a whole to bring back the glory of the Mebo area which once happened to produce many officers and officials in the various state government departments in the past. The students who have secured 70% today need to struggle more to get 80% and more next year in the next session.

And those who haven’t got any good rank this time also need to study harder after getting inspiration from topping students and get felicitated next as a part of competition, added Tayeng. He also compared the present and past education scenario of the state in general and Mebo & East Siang district in general, where government schools used to have better refutation than private schools with better performing teachers then.

Taking the opportunity, Tayeng also urged the teaching communities of Mebo to be more sincere and dedicated in their respective assigned duties of teachings to educate the students’ better right from lower classes. There are some schools under Mebo which are running with no or less teacher which need to be resolved soon.

Guest of honour of the programme, Odhuk Tabing, Dy. Director of School Education, East Siang District also spoke in detail encouraging the students excelling in their academic careers. Special Guest, Kalen Pertin, former student leader and an entrepreneur also spoke in detail about how students should educate themselves in today’s competitive age and become self employed and employers instead of depending only on government jobs.

Former Principal, Apak Megu, GHSS Mebo, Smti Olak Ratan, public leader, Aduk Perme also spoke on the occasion and motivated the students. AMCSU President, Kangge Tayeng also spoke on the occasion highlighting their effort to motivate the students to excel more by organizing such a felicitation programme.

The annual felicitation programme was concentrated on recognizing the toppers of Class X – Class XII of Arunachal Board Exam Topper of Mebo Sub-Division at Auditorium Government Higher Secondary School Mebo. The Annual felicitation programme was led by AMCSU, President, Kangge Tayeng, General Secretary, Akunam Gamnoh and other organizing members like Oling Perme, Oling Megu, Darbom Sinung and Kalen Tayeng.