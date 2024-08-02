Arunachal: Hand holding needed to preserve the institution of priesthood: MLA Appa

ZIRO- The institution of traditional priesthood need to be preserved as a reminder of our proud legacy of being tribal and belief in animism, said local MLA Hage Appa here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the one-day workshop on ‘Preservation of Priesthood Culture’ organized by the Department of Indigenous Affairs in collaboration with the District Administration and All Apatani Nyibu Welfare Association at Abotani Hall, the MLA said the declining presence of traditional nyibus or priests is a worrisome aspect for the entire Apatani society for which hand holding by state govt. and a concrete solution was needed to arrest downfall of this rich tribal legacy.

Advocating convergence between the All Apatani Nyibu Welfare Association and the Meder Nellos, MLA Appa urged the Meder Nellos to play a pivotal role in preserving the priesthood culture. ‘It is indeed an uphill task to preserve and sustain the traditional priesthood culture in face of modernity and declining priests. Hence, I urge the Meder Nellos to find a way out to preserve the priesthood culture for sake of posterity and in tune with the modern situations and demands’, said MLA Appa.

The local MLA further informed that the state Govt. had earmarked a ‘Gurukul School’ for Ziro during the recent budget session. ‘The Indigenous Gurukul School will greatly help in preserving the rich cultural legacy of Apatani customs and traditions and ignite the young minds of Apatani boys and girls to practice their ancestral traditions passed down by their forefathers’, the MLA remarked.

Guest of Honour and Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P said this maiden workshop on Preservation of Priesthood Culture organized at Ziro would go a long way in reinforcing the need to preserve the legacy of the traditional priest or nyibu. ‘The priesthood culture is a reflection of the identity, culture and core value system of the Apatani people and I urge the youth to preserve and maintain their identity’, the DC appealed, while adding the District Administration was willing to lease out unused Govt. building to be used as temporary Gurukul School and by the nyibus as well.

Advocating documenting the chanting of the nyibus for the young generations, the president of Tanii Supung Dukung, the apex body of Apatani H.K Shalla said ‘It is heartening to learn our fellow brother and retired Dr.Hage Tabyo has donned the role of a traditional priest post his retirement from Govt. service and also written a book on the traditional priest system which is good and a trendsetter for the society’, said the TSD president.

Assistant Director DIA Tapun Taki, Apatani Priest Association Secretary Pura Pai, IFCSAP president Mudang Elyu and Apatani Priest Association chief advisor Landi Tajang also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, Nello Popi presented Diima-Hama chants followed by Danyi-Ayu or Apatani folklore by Pura Chatung and Aji-Pai, a folklore by Dusu Tajang.

The workshop was attended by members of Apatani Priest Association, ADPMNC, IFCSAP and TSD.