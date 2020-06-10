Arunachal: Blaze guts 2 shops, 1 tea stall, 1 pan shop in Tawang

Tawang- Two shops, one tea stall and a Pan shop were ablaze in fire near SBI Tawang Branch on Wednesday afternoon. The shops were in temporary sheds rented by Multipurpose cooperative society Tawang ( Tawang Lamps).

No causality has been reported and the fire doused with timely intervention of people of its surrounding area and Tawang Fire service.

The owner of the Tea stall and Pan shop a 43 years old, Nima Dorjee s/o Shri Dorjee Norbu from Dirang Basti, told that he came to shop for cleaning it, as he was planning to open it from tomorrow after the series of Lockdowns. As he was busy outside the shop cleaning it his Niece, 16 years old Ms Radhika informed him about the gas leakage from regulator, and by the time he could rectify fire broke out.

All the utensils and furniture are completely burnt, meanwhile Officers from District Administration, DDMO Tawang, Dy. SP Tawang and other officers also immediately rushed to the fire accident site which is not very far from DC Office Tawang. DDMO Tawang has taken the details of the Tea Stall and Pan Shop while Fire services and Tawang Police were completing formalities.