Arunachal: Nabam Rebia all set to be elected to Rajya Sabha seat

Itanagar- BJP nominee Nabam Rebia appears all set to be elected to it, as only a single nomination ( his nomination only ) filed for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Arunachal Pradesh till Tuesday, the last date for nomination.

Rebia is the lone candidate in the state to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election slated for June 19, Joint Chief Electoral Officer D J Bhattacharjee said.

He had filed his papers on Monday after the BJP central election committee nominated him as its candidate the day before. Rebia will be declared the winner without any election if he does not withdraw his nomination within the stipulated time, said the state legislative assembly secretary K Habung, who has been appointed the returning officer by the Election Commission.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on June 10 and June 12 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations, Bhattacharjee said. The election process will be completed by June 22, he said.

Rebia, who represented the state in the Rajya Sabha for two consecutive terms from 1996 to 2002 and again from 2002 to 2008 as a Congress candidate, had also served the state as its speaker and cabinet minister.

The Election Commission had on June 2 issued notification for holding elections to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Arunachal Pradesh along with other states.

Mukut Mithi of the Congress is the incumbent Rajya Sabha MP from the northeastern state. His tenure will end on June 23.

The 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly has 41 BJP MLAs, followed by seven of Janata Dal(United. Congress and National Peoples Party (NPP) have four members each, the Peoples Party of Arunachal one and three independents. The JD-U and the NPP are supporting the Pema Khandu- led BJP government in the state.