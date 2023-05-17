ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Biyuram Wahge inspects ongoing construction of Mini Secretariat in Pakke Kessang

LEMMI-  BJP State President cum 12-Pakke Kessang MLA Biyuram Wahge inspected the ongoing construction sites of Mini Secretariat and other buildings at  Lemmi in  Pakke Kessang District on 17th May 2023.

During the visit,  Tayek Pado  Deputy Commissioner Pekke Kessang, Heads of Departments, panchayat leaders, host of officers and official were accompanied with  local MLA  Biyuram Wahge.

While interacted with the Deputy Commissioner, executing agency of the projects and Head of departments, Biyuram Wahge expressed his happiness over the progress of all infrastructure development works in the district and directed all concerned officers to work in coordinated manner to ensure all works taken up are completed in time bound manner.

He said that these infrastructures once completed will be the assets of the district and the state in general.

Deputy Commissioner Tayek Pado said that construction work is progressing very fast and about 90% of construction works is completed except mini secretariat building.

He instructed the executing agency to connect water supply and electricity at the earliest, so that accommodation problems for the officers and official will be solved.

