Arunachal: AWKSU felicitates topper of Class X and XII

Bomdila: All West Kameng Students Union ( AWKSU) has orgainized the felicitation program to the Class X and XII topper of indigenous Students of West Kameng District under the Chairmanship of Dorjee Tashi, Education Secretary All West Kameng Students Union on 23rd of November 2020 at Circuit house, Bomdila.

Deputy Commissioner West Kameng District, Karma Leki as Chief Guest congratulate to the topper of class X and XII students of west kameng District. He also appreciated to AWKSU for organizing felicitation program to the topper of class X and XII of west kameng District which will boost the confident of students, by seeing the performance of girls in class X and XII result is 100% as compare to boys, he feel boys are going towards wrong direction, further he advice to the members of AWKSU to cooperate with District Administration during Nasha Mukt Abhiyan campaign in west kameng District.

Leki felicitated one laptop each with certificate to, Miss Sonam Drema Namsa, GHSS Kalaktang for Scoring 84/% in Class X ( Topper), Miss Sunita Nimasow, GHSS Bomdila for scoring 71.6% in class XII Science ( Topper), Miss Leki Drema, KV Dirang for scoring 92.8% in class XII Huminities ( Topper), and Miss Tenzin Lhaton Namsa, GHSS, Bomdila in Class XII Comerce ( Topper)

Chairman of orgainizing committee Dorjee Tashi on his speech advice to the students of class X and XIi toppers to work hard and excel in academic field not only for you but for your family, he further thanks to DC West kameng District for accepting his invitation.

President of AWKSU Wangchen Norbu Sinchaji on his speech advice to the class X and XII topper students to work hard and become a APPCS, IAS officer for you, your family, District, state and nation as a whole, yoiu are our future, if you students face any problem in pertaining to education matter then you can approach to AWKSU.

The Additional Deputy commissioner ( Headquarter, Bomdila) Sang Khand graced the occasion as a Chief Guest and Guest Of Honour in presence of Deputy DSE Bomdila Daken Riba, District Adult Education Officer PT Kharma,President AWKSU Wangchen Norbu Sinchaji, Assistant General Secretary, All Monpa Students Union Lobsang Bapu, Vice President All Dirang Students Union Passang Tsering and Education Secretary All Dirang Students Union Lobsang Norbu Bapu, family members of Class X and XII toppers and students of GHSS, Bomdila were present.