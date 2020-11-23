Arunachal: Rally against illegal construction in Tawang

Tawang: A peace rally was organized by the Joint Action Committee at Tawang this morning from General Parade ground to Yid-Ga Choi-zin ground(High Altitude stadium) Tawang against all the illegal construction on Govt land in Tawang .

This peace rally was participated by villagers, Gaon Burahs, and public from almost all villages of the District, showing their resentment on all the illegal encroachments on Government land.

The rally started from General parade ground and took the route via old Market, officers colony, DUDA Complex, DC office, Tapovan colony, New market, Ketchengha village and culminated at High altitude stadium. The general public participating in the rally were shouting slogans for justice against all the illegal construction of buildings in government land.

The speakers before start of the rally informed the mass, that Joint action committee Tawang was formed to initiate action and strict vigilance against anyone including Public servants not doing public service properly.

One of the Gaon Burah said “ our parents have donated this land to the govt. without any compensation, with a hope for better development and security of the area, but illegal construction of buildings on this land is not acceptable to us.”

Chairman Joint Action Committee Namgey Tsering, reminded that District administration has demolished a house constructed on the illegally occupied govt land by a local, and have even stopped construction of a Mani, but many more illegal constructions are still going on.

We have obtained proper permission to conduct this peace rally and shall obey the rules framed by govt. but govt. should also listen to our grievances he added.