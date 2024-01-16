ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Army distributes Blankets, Jackets to needy villagers at Jaswant Garh

Last Updated: January 16, 2024
Arunachal: Army distributes Blankets, Jackets to needy villagers at Jaswant Garh

JASWANT GARH-In the annals of history, Jaswantgarh stands as a testament to the valor and resilience of the Indian Army. On the fateful day of November 17, 1962, this strategic location became the battleground where the Indian Army faced five relentless attacks from Chinese forces.

With unwavering determination, they not only defended Jaswantgarh but repelled each assault, marking a significant chapter in the Indo-China conflict.

Beyond the echoes of war, Jaswantgarh witnessed a heartwarming gesture from the Indian Army. In a noble act of compassion, blankets were generously gifted to the needy villagers, traditional jackets adorned the gaon buras, and cushion chairs and keroheaters graced the Jang Monastery.

The altruistic event was orchestrated by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Blazing Sword Division and commander of the Sela Warrior Brigade.

The occasion unfolded with a gathering that reflected the community’s spirit and gratitude. Among the attendees were the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Block Education Officer (BEO), and the Block Development Officer (BDO).

The principals of Government Higher Secondary School in Jang and Upper Primary School in Yuthembu were also present, underscoring the importance of education and community development.

The warmth of the event extended to approximately 50 villagers, who, alongside 11 ex-servicemen, bore witness to the harmonious union of military strength and civilian support. This gesture not only symbolized the resilience of a community but also highlighted the unity between the armed forces and the local populace.

Jaswantgarh, with its historical significance etched in bravery and benevolence, serves as a poignant reminder of the indomitable spirit that thrives amidst challenges, uniting people under the banner of solidarity and shared humanity.

