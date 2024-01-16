ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Cabinet decide to enhances honorarium to Anganwadi workers of the state

The Anganwadi workers with matriculate certificates will now get honorarium of Rs. 7500 and without matriculate will draw Rs. 7438, while Anganwadi helpers will get Rs. 5250 of Honorarium. 

ITANAGAR-  Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu enhanced the honorarium to Anganwadi workers in a decision taken during the first cabinet meeting of 2024 held today.

In 2024’s first Cabinet Meeting held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, a very important decision was made in the larger interest of the state.

While encouraging the hard work put in by the Anganwadi workers and helpers in the state to uplift the living standards of the people in rural areas especially women and child, the State Cabinet approved for increased top up of Rs. 1000 in addition to the present honorarium to 6225 Anganwadi workers and 6225 Anganwadi helpers.

The Anganwadi workers with matriculate certificates will now get honorarium of Rs. 7500 and without matriculate will draw Rs. 7438, while Anganwadi helpers will get Rs. 5250 of Honorarium.

