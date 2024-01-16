Arunachal: Trigonometry Chairman Tobom Dai kicks off 7th Pakke Paga Football Tournament

SEIJOSA- The 7th edition of the Pakke Paga Football Tournament was inaugurated on Monday at the Darlong football ground by Tobom Dai, Chairman of Trigonometry. Organized by the Seijosa Football Club, the tournament is a part of the ongoing 9th edition of the Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival celebrations.

Addressing the audience, Chairman Tobom Dai emphasized the uniqueness of the football tournament, highlighting its purpose in contributing to the conservation efforts for endangered hornbills and the preservation of the natural ecosystem.

He commended the residents of Pakke Kessang for their distinctive celebration and urged the gathered crowd to refrain from wildlife hunting, emphasizing the importance of preserving both wildlife and nature.

Dai encouraged other regions of the state to draw inspiration from Pakke Kessang’s community in their endeavors to conserve the environment and protect wildlife.

He introduced Trigonometry as a dynamic collective of like-minded youths from various parts of the state dedicated to bringing positive changes to society. Dai outlined Trigonometry’s mission, rooted in the principles of ‘man-making and nation-building,’ with a focus on addressing key issues related to the environment, health, education, culture, and beyond.

Dai further announced that Trigonometry, in collaboration with the PPHF committee, will organize a Panel Discussion on January 20.

The discussion, titled ‘Untouched Wilderness: What makes Arunachal the perfect destination for adventure and ecotourism?’ will take place at the Pakke Paga Festival ground. He encouraged everyone to attend, as the event will feature diverse experts as panelists, sharing insights on the mentioned topic.

The Guest of Honor, David Jebisow, President of All Aka Hrusso Students’ Union, emphasized in his address the importance of players staying away from substance abuse. He urged them to focus on their studies and maintain good health, emphasizing that these efforts would contribute to shaping them into responsible individuals in the future.

Mohan Nabum, President of the Seijosa Football Club, welcomed the gathering and expressed his best wishes for the success of the tournament.

Among others, the event was attended by Nima Phuntsok, Circle Officer Dissing Passo, Tarun Dajangju (Chairman of AAPSU’s Inner Line Permit Cell), Ngurang Pepu (Convenor of APPDSU), and members from Trigonometry.