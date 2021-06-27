Arunachal: ANYA rejects BRO’s apology regarding Kimin Issue

ITANAGAR- The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) strongly opposed and rejected the apology made by Border Road Organization ( BRO ) regarding Kimin issue. Mentioning KIMIN as part of Assam has not only hurts the sentiments of our community but also hurts the state as whole, stated ANYA’s president Byabang Joram, in press release.

It must be mention here that ” At a virtual press conference on Saturday, BRO Additional Director General (East) P K H Singh said that the error was unintentional, and tendered tendered an unconditional apology on Kimin Issue.

On behalf of Nyishi Community in particular and Arunachal as whole, the team ANYA straight deny the apology tendered by any officials from the BRO, ANYA stated.

The KIMIN is one of the oldest administrative centre of greater subansiri district inhabitant by Nyishi populace and it is our moral responsibility to take up the issue in highest level to unearth the truth behind. It is clear that this issue is involvement of high-handed person in the conspiracy, stated team ANYA .

The team ANYA also raised the questions to the state govt, ” why chief secretary hide the intimation letter to the public? and why deputy commissioner Yupia did not inform to public about”

The team ANYA will go ahead with democratic way of movement to unearth the truth behind KIMIN fiasco and will not succumb to any pressure even if other organization bow down with the mere apology of BRO as KIMIN is heartland ANYA, hence will stand with its own demands, stated team ANYA in the press release .