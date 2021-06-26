Arunachal: International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed by WASE

PASIGHAT (By Maksam Tayeng )- The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed by WASE today at Pasighat in a day long program which was graced by DMO, East Siang, Dr. Kaling Dai, Ogam Mengu, ZPM Bogong-II, Tamut Tasung, ZPM Bogong-I, Alen Taning, ZPM Bosing-II, Tagon Tasung, President Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang, Mirmir Bulls (NGO) headed by President, Kadum Darang, All Bogong Student Union led by General Secretary, Siang Moyong, Arunachal Pradesh Anti Drugs Association headed by G/S, Katem Taki, Step Towards Humanity (NGO), Ojing Doruk who is also a WASE well wisher.

In the meeting, WASE shared the seven (7) facts on drug abuse in East Siang as observed by WASE and appealed for formation of an Anti Drugs Team in each and every village to combat drug abuse and its illicit trafficking. All the meeting attendees extended their full support to WASE in the fight against drugs.

After the meeting, WASE conducted another program at the drug de-addiction Center, Pasighat wherein the WASE mothers presented songs, dance and shared the pains of a mother when her child goes into drug addiction. Lunch was also organized by the WASE mothers for the children and all the staff of the drug de-addiction Center. The children also presented beautiful songs, shared about their experience and aim in life. The nodal officer, Dr. Oson Borang, who is dedicatedly working to help the children to overcome the substance abuse disorder, was also present along with his support staff.

Later, WASE activists also joined in a car rally organised by East Siang Police to observe International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking which was also joined by Director General of Police, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Rajender Pal Upadhyaya, Superintendent of Police, East Siang, Sumit Kumar Jha and Commandant, 5th IRBn, Aishwarya Sharma.

Speaking on the occasion of a car rally and addressing the WASE activists, DGP, RP Upadhyaya reassured them to do all possible to curb drug menace from the state. He also said that, government of Arunachal Pradesh has taken up the drug menace seriously and police personnel involved in drug abuse have been given time till 21st June to submit their names to be sent for drug de-addiction programme. “Till today more than 800 persons have been arrested involving drug addiction including 30 police/IRBn personnel and stringent action is being taken against all of them. The Assam government is also helping us in tackling the case as drug smuggling comes from Assam”, added Upadhyaya.

While, Commandant 5th IRBn, Aishwarya Sharma said that, two IRBn personnel Marli Basar (Ct), C/O 5th IRBn and Mipang Yirang (W/C), C/O 5th IRBn, Pasighat has been suspended today after arresting them on Saturday on drug addiction cases of NDPS Act while also arresting another drug peddler named Annual Tayeng from Kaling-2 village under Paglam circle, PO/PS Dambuk, Lower Dibang valley district. “