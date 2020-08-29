Arunachal: AMBK distributes food grains to flood affected people at Bera Chapori, Memberchuk and Galighat in Assam

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat: ( By- Maksam Tayeng ): The Adi Mishing Baane Kebang (AMBK) of Arunachal and Assam which has been working for the welfare of the Adis and Mishings of both the state has extended their helping hand to the flood affected Mishing brethren of Bera Chapori, Memberchuk and Galighat under Dhemaji District, Assam on Saturday.

The relief distribution team of AMBK was led by President , Raju Medak and Secretary General, Okom Yosung with other executive members like Mojit Pao and Katem Dai besides office bearers from East Siang and Upper Siang AMBK blocks from where contributions were collected to help the needy flood affected brethren of Assam which were devastated by recent flood in Siang/Brahmaputra river.

The team of AMBK in their day long relief distribution programme reaches out to the worst flood hit areas of Bera Chapori 3 Mile ghat with more than 500 populations for which 55 bags of rice were handed over, at Memberchuk 35 bags and at Galighat equal numbers of rice bags were distributed which covered around 2050 total population of Mishing brethren. A cash amount of Rs. 1,50,000/- (One Lakh Fifty Thousand, only) was also distributed for the flood affected people living in relief camps at Jonai areas, informed team AMBK.

“We had a hectic day distributing the relief items by crossing the rivers by boat. However we could finally distribute the relief rice and cash amount to our Mishing brethren of Assam. The relief amount and rice were contributed by and from various villages, individuals and groups from East Siang unit AMBK led by Katem Dai and Upper Siang District Unit AMBK led by Tasi Libang with Women Wing who contributed the cash amount of Rs. 1,50,000”, said Okom Yosung.

The team AMBK is also gearing up for relief distribution to the affected families of Namsing, Kongkul, Seram and Borguli village in the first week of September next. The AMBK has also extended its best compliments and gratefulness to every individual or groups or villages who came forward voluntarily to help the flood affected needy Mishing brethren of Assam.