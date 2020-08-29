Arunachal: Natung felicitates Col. Sarfraz and Taka Tamut

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Sports & Youths Affairs Minster Mama Natung today felicitated the two personality of state Col. Sarfraz Singh, Director, NIMAS, Dirang and Taka Tamut, Mountaineer on the occasion of National Sports day.

“Minister Natung while felicitating duo said that the both of them has made proud the people of state by their works and they will be an inspiration for other youth of state”. Now a days the youths should not move around to look for government service but the service with name, fame will reached to them if they have talent, skill and if they are determined to serve with a dedication and sincerity in various field of sports and other discipline. Natung said.

While lauding the achievement made by both Singh and Tamut, Natung said that their outstanding achievement in Sports and allied sports by receiving the ‘ Tenzing Norgay National adventure award will go a long way to motivate the youths of state to play different discipline of sport as there is no dearth of talent among the youths of state, but our youths had lots of potential to shine in various field and will naturally bring laurel for the state. he said.

Lots of focus has been emphasis by the state government in development of infrastructure in sports and allied activities and involvement of youths are also increased. Due to Coivd various development in sports and allied activities has been hampered but assured that government will support all activities and development and promotion of games and sports in state. Natung added.

Natung further thanks Union Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the state and region in development of infrastructure for promotion several games and sports.