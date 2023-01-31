Arunachal: Adisu tales out Rally, submits memorandum to CM

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) The Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) along with its district wings of East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, Shi-Yomi, Lower Dibang Valley and Namsai with the supports of all the Banggo student unions of Bogong, Mebo, Bosing, Legong, Ramle etc including the All Adi Welfare Society and East Siang and Shi-Yomi District Law Students’ Union etc submitted a six point memorandum to state’s Chief Minister, Pema Khandu via East Siang Dy. Commissioner after conducting a peaceful rally.

The peaceful rally of team AdiSU and others started from the playground of Jawaharlal Nehru College Pasighat and culminated at office premises of Dy. Commissioner by nearly covering 3 KM distance. Before submitting the memorandum, the student union held a briefing programme about the rally and demands placed by the team AdiSU wherein they shouted slogans for speedy action on various issues raised by the union. A small scuffle also took place between the student and police guarding the complex, but by the intervention of senior students and AAWS the situation was normalized.

The six point memorandum of AdiSU included, APPSC paper leak scam, appointment of Vice-Chancellor & functionalization of Arunachal University at Pasighat, functionalization of Industrial Training centre at Pangin (in Siang district), proper demarcation of school boundary in every Adi inhabited districts, fast tracking of investigation of late Tamik Taki murder case and rationalization of posting of school teachers in every Adi inhabited districts.

The AdiSU has strongly appealed to the Chief Minister for complete assessment of all movable and immovable properties of all the members, officials and staffs of APPSC paper leak scam in order to unearth and expose all the people involved in the scam. “It is unimaginable that a single person, Taket Jerang, is only involved in the paper leakage scam.

Such well-planned scam with huge magnitude is not possible by Jerang alone without the involvement and help of other APPSC officials”, questioned AdiSU and AAWS. The union has also resented the non-posting of Vice-Chancellor in Arunachal University, Pasighat despite several appeals and they have appealed for proper functionalization of it at the earliest.

The union has also demanded for early functionalization of ITI Pangin which has been laying non-functional despite the institute’s infrastructural development already completed. Most of the school premises are today encroached by illegal encroachers, so the team AdiSU has strongly batted for proper demarcation of all school boundaries by issuing proper documents and paying one time revenue.

The union have also resented over the delay of investigation into the murder case of late Tamik Taki who was brutally murdered in between Yingkiong and Tuting and the AdiSU have urged the government for fast tracking of its investigation.

After touring all the schools of Adi inhabited districts under theme- ‘Kaju School Gilaju’ (School chale hum), the AdiSU have found shortages of teachers in many schools in the interior locations, whereas teachers are found surplus in the schools located in the towns and its nearby areas.

So, the team AdiSU has also appealed to the education Minister for rationalization of teachers in all Adi inhabited schools without any fear and favour of politics. As per team AdiSU, many teachers, especially wives of officers and leaders are given soft posting in and around town schools, and so the union have appealed for timely rationalization of teachers for better education in the rural areas also.