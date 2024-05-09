ADVERTISEMENT
Sports

Arunachal: 7th Edition Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy Namsai District concludes

In a heart -stopping showdown, the football boy's final witnessed an intense battle between Namsai and Lekang.

Last Updated: May 9, 2024
1 minute read
NAMSAI-   The 7th Edition District level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (U-16 Boys & Girls)in Namsai concluded on May 6, 2024, amidst a huge gathering. The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including the chief guest, C.R khampa , Deputy Commissioner Namsai District, Guest of Honour,  Sange Thinley Superintendent of Police Namsai District as Guest of Honour &Chow Jantika Munglang Secretary General, Namsai Olympic Association, Namsai as Special Guest.

In a heart -stopping showdown, the football boy’s final witnessed an intense battle between Namsai and Lekang. After a fiercely contested match, Namsai emerged victorious, clinching the title with a narrow 5-4 victory in a penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, in football girl’s category, Lekang showcased their dominance on the field, securing a convincing 2-0 win against Namsai.

The excitement continued with the volleyball matches, where Lekang once again demonstrated their prowess.

The boy’s team claimed victory in straight sets, with a commanding 2-0 win.

In the girls category Lekang emerged triumphant   yet again, overpowering Chongkham with a flawless performance, securing a straight set victory of 2-0.

Chow Wiladha Mungkang was honoured as the best player in football boy’s category,showcasing remarkable skill and talent throughout the tournament.

Sanjana Deori earning the title of best player in football girl’s category.

Albart Morang and Monalisha Gogoi excelled as the best player in their respective volleyball categories, showcasing unmatched skill and dedication on the court.

The trophy and cash prizes of RS 50,000/- for winners and Rs 25,000/- for Runner up teams both Football & Volleyball (U-16 Boys & Girl’s) are presented by the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour, Special Guest, Distinguished Guest and Other Invitees.

Last Updated: May 9, 2024
1 minute read
