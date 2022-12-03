Arunachal: 19th Tadar Tang state level football tournament kicked off

ZIRO- Along with the world cup soccer fever, the 19th edition of Tadar Tang state level football tournament was kicked off at Padi Yubbe outdoor stadium here today.

Unfurling the tournament flag and kicking off the tourney, chief guest of the occasion and managing director of M/S Puna Hinda Constructions, Puna Hinda urged to promote Ziro as another hub of football in the state. Calling it fortunate for Ziro to be hosting the state level football tournament for the first time, Hinda said Ziro is an ideal place to conduct both outdoor and indoor sports tournaments with mild and suiting climate along with matching sports infrastructures specially in football and badminton.

While assuring to help either in procuring an artificial green turf or grass carpeting of the Padi Yubbe outdoor stadium, Hinda also announced to sponsor the trophy and the winning amount of the winning team of the current tournament.

While extending his best wishes to all the participating teams, guest of honour and joint director information technology and communications Hano Takka appealed all the teams to maintain discipline on and off the ground to be able to excel at the national and international levels. He also acknowledged and appreciated the family members of late Tadar Tang for attending the function.

Speaking on behalf of late Tadar Tang’s family, Tadar Kapa thanked the state Govt. and the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) for choosing Ziro to host the prestigious tournament this season. It has taken 19 years for Ziro to host a state level football tournament whereas the place has produced so many star footballers at the state level. Hope Ziro continue to maintain this tempo so that more similar state level tournaments are conducted at this exotic and weather friendly Ziro, he added.

While congratulating Ziro for being the first District from Subansiri basin to be hosting the prestigious tournament, All India Football Federation treasurer Kipa Ajay informed that ‘Team Arunachal’ would be selected from amongst the best players of this tournament to represent the state at the national level Santosh Trophy football tournament to be played at Kokrajhar in Assam.

Ajay also assured to facilitate in staging a national level football tournament at Ziro if requisite infrastructure and facilities are made available. An artificial green turf is primarily needed at the Padi Yubbe outdoor stadium to host state and national level tournaments. I request the state Govt. and generous sponsors like Puna Hinda to pool in together in meeting up this urgent necessity of the stadium, he appealed.

In his welcome address, organizing secretary of the tournament and Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime informed that 14 teams from various Districts of the state were participating at the current tournament. He further informed that besides Padi Yubbe outdoor stadium, the football ground of Govt. Higher Secondary School Hija was also used for the tournament. The DC also informed that both the patrons and Ministers of the District Er.Tage Taki and Taba Tedir had extended their best wishes for smooth and successful conduct of the tournament being out of stations.

Special invitees including senior vice-president APFA Kipa Takum, vice-president Likha Tapu, APFA executive members Orin Lego, Gebin Kato, Kipa Niba and secretary Lower Subansiri District Football Association Joram Apa were also present on the occasion.

In the first match played between host Lower Subansiri and Kra Dadi, the later pipped the former by a margin of 4 goals to 1. For Kra Dadi, Rigio Tapu wearing jersey no.10 scored in the 42nd minute, Nikter Nido wearing jersey no. 7 scored two goals in the 45th and 63rd minute while Charu Lalum wearing jersey no.9 scored in the 96th minute. For Lower Subansiri, the solitary goal was scored by Tapi Hakhe wearing jersey no.7 in the 61st minute.

In another match played between Siang and Shi-Yomi Districts, Shi-Yomi won by a margin of 2 goals to nil. Both the winning goals for Shi-Yomi were scored by Joseph Chije wearing jersey no.11 during the 11th and 34th minutes of the play.

In the third match of the day played between Upper Subansiri and East Kameng, Upper Subansiri defeated East Kameng by a margin of 2 goals to 1. For Upper Subansiri, Kulin Raji wearing jersey no.10 scored in the 51st minute and Phungpha Pansa wearing jersey no.11 scored in the 85th minute while for East Kameng Karling Paffa wearing jersey no.19 scored in the 92nd minute.

The final match would be played on 12th at the Padi Yubbe outdoor stadium here.