ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Children Park installed at KGBV Khembang by APCS 2020 Batch

The project was initiated by the Circle Officer Kumman Thungwa, who felt the necessity of one such place for children to play apart from their regular academic activities.

December 4, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Children Park installed at KGBV Khembang by APCS 2020 Batch

KHEMBANG-   Under the Project ‘Synergy 2020’ of APCS 2020 batch, a mini children’s park was installed at Kasturba Gandhi Balika vidyalaya, Khembang Village, Tarak Lengdi Circle Kra Daadi District. The project was initiated by the Circle Officer Kumman Thungwa, who felt the necessity of one such place for children to play apart from their regular academic activities.

The park was formally inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner, Kra Daadi District Higio Tala in presence of Higio Aruni, the Secretary of the school Management, other admin officers, Circle officers of APCS 2020 batch from Kurung Kumey and Kra Daadi, HoDs, General Public and faculty members of the school.

During the inauguration programme, Kumman Thungwa highlighted about the motive and idea behind the project and was thankful to all those helped in materializing the successful completion of the project.

Higio Aruni, while placing her heartfelt appreciation and thankfulness to the entire batch of APCS 2020 for their noble effort apprised about the history and difficulties faced in running  the school because of its remote location and poor connectivity. With coming of such project in the school she hopes the said batch will continue to bring happiness in people’s life wherever posted.

Related Articles

Higio Tala, DC Kra Daadi while placing his gratitude and gratefulness towards the batch also informed about how the concept of establishing this school came and how it is serving the nearby rural villages in imparting education to girl child.

‘Synergy 2020’ is the series of projects to be undertaken at different locations on priority basis by the APCS 2020 batch through their voluntary monthly contribution with the concept of Giving back to the Society.

Tags
December 4, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: DC Lower Subansiri flags off Mobile veterinary ambulance

Arunachal: DC Lower Subansiri flags off Mobile veterinary ambulance

November 29, 2022
Arunachal CM asks villagers 'You give us land, we will give you development'

Arunachal CM asks villagers ‘You give us land, we will give you development’

November 29, 2022
Arunachal: winged visitors start flocking in D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

Arunachal: winged visitors start flocking in D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

November 29, 2022
Arunachal: Follow ethics and to refrain from reporting biased news; AEDMA

Arunachal: Follow ethics and to refrain from reporting biased news; AEDMA

November 28, 2022
Arunachal CM expresses concern over migration of people from border villages

Arunachal CM expresses concern over migration of people from border villages

November 28, 2022
Arunachal: Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off first commercial flight from Kolkata to Donyi-Polo Airport

Arunachal: Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off first commercial flight from Kolkata to Donyi-Polo Airport

November 28, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein Flags off four Ambulances with Basic Life Support System

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Flags off four Ambulances with Basic Life Support System

November 27, 2022
Arunachal Tourism Stakeholders Conclave held at Bomjir

Arunachal Tourism Stakeholders Conclave held at Bomjir

November 27, 2022
Arunachal: Team AASSAC makes maiden visit to Sainik School Niglok

Arunachal: Team AASSAC makes maiden visit to Sainik School Niglok

November 27, 2022

Arunachal: DISHA held at Namsai

November 27, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button