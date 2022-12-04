Arunachal: Children Park installed at KGBV Khembang by APCS 2020 Batch

KHEMBANG- Under the Project ‘Synergy 2020’ of APCS 2020 batch, a mini children’s park was installed at Kasturba Gandhi Balika vidyalaya, Khembang Village, Tarak Lengdi Circle Kra Daadi District. The project was initiated by the Circle Officer Kumman Thungwa, who felt the necessity of one such place for children to play apart from their regular academic activities.

The park was formally inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner, Kra Daadi District Higio Tala in presence of Higio Aruni, the Secretary of the school Management, other admin officers, Circle officers of APCS 2020 batch from Kurung Kumey and Kra Daadi, HoDs, General Public and faculty members of the school.

During the inauguration programme, Kumman Thungwa highlighted about the motive and idea behind the project and was thankful to all those helped in materializing the successful completion of the project.

Higio Aruni, while placing her heartfelt appreciation and thankfulness to the entire batch of APCS 2020 for their noble effort apprised about the history and difficulties faced in running the school because of its remote location and poor connectivity. With coming of such project in the school she hopes the said batch will continue to bring happiness in people’s life wherever posted.

Higio Tala, DC Kra Daadi while placing his gratitude and gratefulness towards the batch also informed about how the concept of establishing this school came and how it is serving the nearby rural villages in imparting education to girl child.

‘Synergy 2020’ is the series of projects to be undertaken at different locations on priority basis by the APCS 2020 batch through their voluntary monthly contribution with the concept of Giving back to the Society.