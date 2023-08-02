Arunachal : 133/32 KV Gas Insulated Substation inaugurated by Chowna Mein

ITANAGAR- In a momentous stride towards energy sustainability and development, Arunachal Pradesh launched its first 133/32 KV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) – a groundbreaking achievement poised to revolutionise the state’s power infrastructure, which was inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein at Nirjuli.

Mein highlighted that, with an impressive capacity of 100 MW, the GIS power substation is poised to meet the region’s energy demands for the next 20-25 years, marking a significant leap forward in the power sector. This remarkable endeavor is spearheaded by the largest transmission system construction company, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), which will oversee the execution of more than 2000 Km of transmission lines in Arunachal Pradesh.

He also added, a major focus of this transformative project is the reduction of transmission losses, which currently stands at 45% in the state. PGCIL’s initiatives will not only enhance power transmission efficiency but also elevate the overall quality of life for the residents of Arunachal Pradesh.

The state government, dedicated to sustainable growth, has adopted progressive policies facilitating the drawing of transmission lines through forests and private lands, effectively mitigating potential hindrances. This commitment to smooth execution underscores the government’s determination to bring about positive change in the region.

He continued, with the recent decision for signing of Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), Arunachal Pradesh is poised to attract a staggering investment worth INR 1,30,000 Crore. Apart from stimulating the economic growth, the infusion of capital will also reinforce the state’s position as a promising investment destination.

Upon completion of these ambitious projects, the state government anticipates an annual revenue of around INR 5000 Crore. Furthermore, the upcoming completion of the 2800 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project (DMP) is set to elevate Arunachal Pradesh to the distinguished status of the highest power generator in the region, solidifying its role as a powerhouse of energy production, Mein concluded.

The state government remains committed to realizing these ambitious goals and looks forward to a future empowered by its newfound energy prowess.

The event was also attended by the Advisor to Power Balo Raja, MLA Doimukh Tana Hali, SP Papum Pare Taro Guchar, SP Naharlagun Nirjuli, Executive Director Power Grid Adesh Kumar Gupta, CGM In charge Power Grid Upananda Kotoki, CE Power Bar Takum, Gumdo Doji & Gingko Linggi and Director NERIST Prof Manapuram Muralidar.