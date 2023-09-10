Aruachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates state-of-the-art Reading Hall in District Library, Namsai

NAMSAI- In a pivotal move, the Namsai District Library has got a new state-of-the-art Reading Hall in its first floor of the building. The Reading Hall was inaugurated today by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

The initiative is the continued efforts of the Govt to provide a congenial and conducive atmosphere to the students to inculcate and promote reading culture among the youths and to develop a sense of competition amongst the students.

The Namsai District Library is the State’s first fully automated public library, enabling with advanced RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology. With an impressive collection of 16,000 books and 832 members, it serves as a Knowledge Centre for people of all ages in Namsai district.

Arunachal: Chowna Mein joins the BA:NÉ SOLUNG GÍ:DÍ 2023 celebration in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley district

The newly constructed Reading Hall, which was inaugurated today has been funded at ₹60.00 lakhs through SIDF and ₹15.26 lakhs through the Untied Fund executed by PWD; positioning itself as an After-School Activity Corner for children in the region.

In his address, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasized on the critical role of libraries in inculcating reading habits and developing sense of competitiveness amongst the students. He suggested to bring students from rural areas too in buses in weekly basis and the children studying in rural areas too to have the experience of reading in the library.

He also mooted to take such well-equipped facilities to the Sub-Divisional and Circle Level by upgrading the existing libraries in the Higher Secondary and Secondary Schools. He also called for the establishment of innovative learning platforms for children and further stressed upon the importance of using both physical and digital books effectively to encourage reading habits.

PM-Kisan yojana; CAG raps Arunachal for ‘deficiencies’ in implementing PMKY

Expressing concern about the rising issue of drug abuse, Mein called for collective efforts to combat this challenge. He urged the student unions of the district and the CBOs to work together to ensure a brighter future for the younger generation.

The inauguration was also attended by MLA LekangJummum Ete Deori, MLA Namsai Chau ZingnuNamchoom, Secretary (Planning & Power) R.K. Sharma, Padma Shri SathyanarayanMundayoor, ZPC Namsai Nang Urmila Manchekhun DC C.R. Khampa, SP Sangey Thinley among others.

Later in the day, Dy CM Mein also attended the Tai Khamti Singpho Council Conclave as a special guest at the Poi Pee Mau Ground in Namsai.