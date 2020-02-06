North East is no more a neglected region- PM Modi

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address said that the North East is no more a neglected region.

He said thanks to the efforts of the Government work has been done in several sectors and that today the North East is a major growth engine of the country.

“People in the North East now do not feel that Delhi is a distant place. Now the government is at their door step. Our Ministers and officials are regularly visiting the region”, he said.

Prime Minister said his Government worked on providing electricity, railway connectivity, mobile connectivity and various other aspects of development of the region.

Referring to the recently signed Bodo Accord, the Prime Minister said that it had been done by bringing on all stakeholders together with a sincere effort to resolve the decades old crisis.

Prime Minister said that mere procrastination of the issue resulted in the deaths of atleast 40000 people in the decades old unrest.

“However this time we have brought all the stakeholders together and the accord is clear that there are no more pending issues of the crisis” he said.