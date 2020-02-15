Itanagar: APCC Dhrna against BJP’s stand on reservations for ST & other communities

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee ( APCC ) has organised a “Peaceful Protest Dharna” on Saturday at Tennis Court, Indira Gandhi Park, to protest against BJP’s unconstitutional stand & attacking provision of reservations for ST and other communities.

APCC president Nabam Tuki in his speech said that ” This is not the first time such a dilution has been attempted by the BJP in Government. Since they have come to power at the Centre, there has been an abolition of the SC/ST Sub-Plan. There was also an attempt to dilute the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 which the BJP Government was compelled to remedy (by way of amendment recently) following nationwide protests.

Over 43,000 cases of atrocities were reported against our brothers and sisters belonging to the Dalit Community in just 2017 as per the NCRB data. Nearly 25% of all such cases were reported to have occurred from the BJP ruled state of Uttar Pradesh. This is the latest in a series of attacks on the fundamental rights and existence of our fellow citizens who belong to these protected castes and tribes, said Tuki .

After the Dharna, a team of APCC led by Tamchi Tahar, General Secy. (Hq. & Admn.), APCC & Vice-Chairman of the Protest Dharna submitted a Memorandum to the President of India through Governor of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee in its memorandum to His Excellency, the President of India, demands Government of India to take suitable action to enact a law protecting job security and reservation for the underprivileged SC, ST, OBC and Dalits.