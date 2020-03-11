Arunachal: PMGSY road construction allegedly stopped by Assam Police and forest official 

Kimin

The PMGSY road from measuring 18.60 from Lekhi village of Doimukh circle to Buka-II village in Kimin circle got a jolt when the Assam police and forest officials of North Lakhimpur district allegedly stopped the ongoing road construction near Bogoli-Denka in Doimukh circle in Papum Pare district recently, informed All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) President Byabang Joram today.

Joram informed that “this is not the first instances the Assam forest officials has created problem, hindrances and obstruction in the name of boundary dispute and reserve forest. The people living in the boundary area has been facing untold suffering when they travel one village to another village of own state, using roads passing through Assam”.

The people are living at the same place well before the India independence and how come they can be treated as staying in reserve forest or occupied illegal land of Assam. The statuesque should be maintained by both side but it have been seen in Bogoli and Denka area they have occupied land and been fenced and also they have constructed forest beat office near the boundary is also a violation of statuesque, said Joram.

The case is in court of law, but the development activities specially the connectivity problems should be taken due care as it is in the greater interest and for the welfare of the people and humanity. Joram said.

Terming the Assam as big brother and they should equally treat the Arunachal as younger brother and love us and help us and happy to see as neighbour growing.

We have never created any disturbances in their activities and always been maintaining a cordial relation but the administration and forest official should understand the need of human being as any road will not benefit the Arunachalee but to the people living across the boundary. Joram informed.

Joram along with team of executive members of ANYA and other organization of Doimukh and Kimin circle today visited the under construction PMGSY road from Lekhi to Bogoli, Denka and meet the locals at both Bogoli, Denka and Buka villages and interacted them and assured them their support and will apprise the state government for immediate starting of the work in the greater interest of the locals.

We and several other organisations have been raising the boundary issue time to time, but the problem is still existing at along Arunachal-Assam border areas.

Once again we appeal the state government to immediately take up the matter so that the under construction of PMGSY road in Papum Pare district specially in Kimin circle and Tarasso circle is completed soon as possible.

Kimin Additional Deputy Commissioner Likha Tejji, officials of RWD department, executing agency officials also accompanied the team ANYA. General Secretary Dr. Bengia Tada, Vice President Temi Pabo, Papum Pare district Unit President Likha Robin among other also interacted the locals.