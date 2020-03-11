Arunachal: Indian Army celebrates  Losar with locals at Dirang

Dirang

Indian Army extended wholehearted support to the civil administration of West Kameng district to organise the popular cultural festival of Losar at Dirang Town in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh from 08 to 10 March 20.

Marking the Start of spring and the first day of the lunar calendar, Losar is a popular festival of Arunachal Pradesh. It is celebrated by the people of Monpa Tribe who are said to be inhabitants of Arunachal Pradesh since 500 BC.

In the three day festival of Losar at Dirang, ceremonial prayers, traditional folk dance, local music and various games were organised for the tourists as well as locals. At the same time awareness campaign on Swachh Bharat, employment opportunities and women empowerment were also organised.

Indian Army extended support by establishing a Medical Camp, display of Pipes & Drums Band other administrative assistance.

The locals appreciated the Indian Army for their support and expressed confidence that with the help of the Government, local administration and Indian Army, Dirang can definitely become a favourite destination on the tourist map of India.