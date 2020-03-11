Bomdila: Ek Baharat Shreshta Bharat jointly organised by India Tourism and Himalayan Holidays

Bomdila

‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ programme was organised by India Tourism, Guwahati, Ministry of Tourism Govt of India in association with Himalayan Holidays at Tsonawa Hall, Bomdila today.

The programme included presentation on tourism and painting competition with the theme –

“Tourism, culture, tradition & heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya’. The day long programme was attended by over 100 youths & students mostly from Shanti Deva Vidyalaya, Govt College and Modern School.

Chief Guest Sang Khandu, Sub Divisional Officer of Bomdila HQ encouraging the youths and the students said, “We have to promote tourism by keeping our surroundings neat and clean, installing tourism related statues & signates at traffic points and being humble & courteous to visitors & foreigners which would definitely promote tourism in our area.”

Guest of Honour Dr. B N Jha associate professor of Govt College Bomdila, speaking on the occasion said, “When tourists come into a place it would leave direct impact on the hosts. The host should not copy the so-called modern lifestyle, if we adapt their style of living and eating, tourist would not visit our place. Tourist come here to taste the local foods not pizzas and burgers.

Earlier, Tsering Wange Managing Director of Himalayan Holidays unveiling the objective of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ said, “The Tourism Ministry, Govt of India has launched this programme to promote and accelerate tourism of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh which has been clubbed together for joint promotion.”

“The Ministry of Tourism has several schemes to promote tourism, unfortunately many people are not aware of it, he added.

Later, all the winners of painting competition were awarded with certificates and trophies.