Arunachal govt monitoring abduction of oil employees from Changlang- CM

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said the state Government has taken the abduction of two employees of a oil firm from Changlang district with “seriousness” and is monitoring in coordination with the army.

“Government has taken reported abduction of two employees of a oil firm with seriousness. We are monitoring it in coordination with the army,” Khandu told reporters here.

Asked about reports regarding their release, the CM said, “We have not received any official message in this regard.”

Both the employees- Pranab Kumar Gogoi, a drilling Superintendent and resident of Sivasagar in Assam and Ram Kumar, a radio operator from Bihar of a Delhi based oil-drilling firm Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Limited, had been abducted by armed miscreants from a drilling site in Changlang district on December 21 Since then there has been no whereabouts of them.

As per information the security forces are still on the ground to continue search operation.